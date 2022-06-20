Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hereford man killed after train hits car in Deaf Smith County

A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf...
A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf Smith County.(Pixabay/MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf Smith County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 33-year-old Gerzain Alonso Valenzuela-Lerma was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries received in the crash.

Early Sunday morning about 3:12 a.m., a 2313 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Valenzuela-Lerma was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2943 at the U.S. 60 intersection.

The Malibu was crossing multiple railroad tracks at the marked railroad crossing and stopped on the northern tracks in the crossing.

A train traveling west observed the Malibu and began to activate its emergency braking systems, but the train collided with the car.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo’s homeless population may soon have a new place to call home.
‘This answers everything’: City of Amarillo proposes possible solution for the homeless
Sunday morning fatal accident
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery...
Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake

Latest News

The Juneteenth celebration continues with a week-long empowerment series
Community invited on week-long empowerment series for Juneteenth celebration
city church volunteers
City Church needing volunteers for summer lunch program
Get ready to surf USA with The Beach Boys this fall in Amarillo.
The Beach Boys coming to Amarillo this fall
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers