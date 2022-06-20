Hereford man killed after train hits car in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man was killed after a train hit a car at a crossing of railroad tracks in Deaf Smith County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 33-year-old Gerzain Alonso Valenzuela-Lerma was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries received in the crash.

Early Sunday morning about 3:12 a.m., a 2313 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Valenzuela-Lerma was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market Road 2943 at the U.S. 60 intersection.

The Malibu was crossing multiple railroad tracks at the marked railroad crossing and stopped on the northern tracks in the crossing.

A train traveling west observed the Malibu and began to activate its emergency braking systems, but the train collided with the car.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.