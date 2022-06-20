Who's Hiring?
Hall of Fame Coach Scott Tankersley Honored in Retirement Party

By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A life overcoming obstacles, growing up in the sixties as a deaf Individual, opportunities were limited says Scott Tankersley. Fast forward some 33 years later, a Hall of Fame coaching career and now entering into retirement Tankersley admits withdraws set in however says he is ready for the next Chapter.

Coach Tankersley’s retirement party was celebration today at the Amarillo Deaf Church where he will transition into ministry. The Hall of Famer was joined by his daughter and spoke about what it means to enter into retirement and wanted to give a special thanks to everyone who has been a part of the long successful journey

