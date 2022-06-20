Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A plume of moisture is providing fuel for some evening storms which will affect primarily the western third of our area this evening. This activity will drop some rain in the evening hours and then die down overnight. Behind the rain, tomorrow should be slightly less hot with highs near 90 and another round of evening storms is possible tomorrow. By Wednesday, rain chances decrease again and temps will be climbing back near 100 by the end of the week as high pressure aloft rebuilds across our region.

