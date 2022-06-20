Who's Hiring?
Dodson and Norrell dominate ACC Whing Ding Invitational

Duo qualifies for 2022 Coors TOC
By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - the 36th annual whing ding invitational certainty to nooses surprise didn’t disappoint. The event was held at Amarillo Country Club and featured 224 players competing in over 54 holes Thursday-Saturday.

The tournament featured eight flights with fourteen member/member or member/guest teams in each flight. The winners of the championship flight “black tee” division was the duo of Stewart Dodson and Zachary Norrell. With the win the two now qualify for the 2022 Coors Amarillo Tournament of Champions.

The pair lead the whole way with consistent shooting a 66 in days one and two, followed by an impressive 64, to win by eight shots.

