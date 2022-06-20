Community invited on week-long empowerment series for Juneteenth celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Juneteenth Celebration committee has planned a community empowerment series that will take place this week.

The series will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday June 20, through Friday June 24, at the Charles E. Warford activity center.

“Everybody in Amarillo, Texas is invited and even outside of Amarillo,” says Melodie Graves, Vice President of the Juneteenth Celebration committee. “I hope that they will come and get all of the information that is available and I hope that they’ll be more comfortable utilizing some of the resources that are available to them.”

Speakers from different educational institutions will teach about several topics including education, social services, financial literacy and life planning.

“It’s really important that we bring the resources that are available in the city to the community,” says Graves. “A lot of times it’s hard to get people out of the community to know the good resources and so we hope that by bring those to the community people will be able to utilize those resources more.”

There will also be a community round table with elected officials and a community fair on Friday to wrap up the empowerment series.

“Juneteenth is extremely important,” says Graves. “The battles that we’ve fought have not just been for black Americans but it’s been for everybody and what we’ve learned is that we have to all ban together in order to overcome any adversity.”

