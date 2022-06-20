City Church needing volunteers for summer lunch program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s City Church is currently needing volunteers for it’s summer lunch program, which feeds children who are out of school during the summer, due to conflicts with out of state missions.

The program started last week, and will run through August.

“These are meals delivered no cost to the kids, we prepare them at City Church, then we have teams of young people, high school, and college. We go out to the neighborhoods to the children who are registered to our program and deliver them,” said Donnie Lane, senior Pastor at City Church.

Within the first week, City Church is feeding over 1000 children every day, but they expect to more than double that number as the summer continues.

Conflicts and the rise of gas prices, missions from out of state are no longer able to visit and volunteer, leaving the church with a small crew some weeks.

city church volunteers (n/a)

“The cost of gas has caused some of our groups from like Mississippi and Louisiana to cancel. We have some gaps in our summer schedule, so we have a skeleton crew made up of people from City Church but we would love it if people would wanna come,” said Donnie Lane

City Church says this is not only a good opportunity for locals to serve locally but also learn along the way.

“We have a lot of opportunities for people to give or to serve. We try to be an access point for families who want to serve as a missionary in their own home town. It’s a great learning experience for people who may want to come with their families. These are good folks and they’re working hard and it’s a good connection to our city,” said Donnie Lane.

City Church says they are thankful for the community and all the previous and continued help offered.

If you are interested in volunteering call City Church, or click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.