Center City of Amarillo receives national, state recognition

Main Street America accreditation received
Center City receives "Main Street City" recognition
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Both the state and national branches Main Street America have accredited Center City of Amarillo as a “Main Street City” for the 20th year in a row.

Founded in 1996, Center City is a nonprofit which promotes events and development of the downtown area.

Executive Director Beth Duke says since its inception, the organization has invested more than $1.4 million in the downtown area in façade grants.

“We want people to appreciate these great historic buildings, and see that they can have a new life,” Duke said.

Duke added that a little vision, and a lot of investment, are revitalizing the area.

“This accreditation for Center City as a Main Street City is a source of civic pride,” Duke said. “It shows that we meet or exceed the standards to be a thriving downtown.”

Last year, between public and private investments, Center City documented more than $100 million in investments in the area.

“A lot of times people see Center City and they connect us to our events,” Duke said. “They may not realize how much work we do in economic development.”

