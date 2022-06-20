Bringing the Community together: 8th Annual Hamlet vs Heights All-Star Basketball event held at Tascosa High

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A rivalry continued this afternoon in the 8th annual Hamlet vs Heights All-star Girls and Boys basketball games which took place at Tascosa High School. The games featured standout High School, and even College players including Michigan alum Brandon Smith. According to organizer Gerry Smith the purpose was all about bringing the community together and featured turkey legs, halftime shows and even scholarships to Amarillo College.

“Pretty much the game is about bringing the community together, its a positive event basically we just want people to know that anybody can come to each and other from the North side, South side, East side or West side.”

