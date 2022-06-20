Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery...
A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at an Allsups in Borger.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo’s homeless population may soon have a new place to call home.
‘This answers everything’: City of Amarillo proposes possible solution for the homeless
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man scamming residents by...
PCSO: Man impersonating officer, scamming residents in Potter County
Sunday morning fatal accident

Latest News

Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 6/19
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 6/19
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses
Sunday morning fatal accident
Sunday morning fatal accident
Sunday morning fatal accident