Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
The ticket was purchased at an Allsups in Borger.
This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
The winner wanted to remain anonymous.
$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes.
