Borger resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at an Allsups in Borger.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.