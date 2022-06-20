The Beach Boys coming to Amarillo this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Get ready to surf USA with The Beach Boys this fall in Amarillo.

The iconic rock band is set to perform on Sep. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon and can be purchased online, by calling (806) 378-3096, or in-person at the box office or at participating United Supermarkets in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford and Pampa.

