The Beach Boys coming to Amarillo this fall

Get ready to surf USA with The Beach Boys this fall in Amarillo.
(The Beach Boys)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Get ready to surf USA with The Beach Boys this fall in Amarillo.

The iconic rock band is set to perform on Sep. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon and can be purchased online, by calling (806) 378-3096, or in-person at the box office or at participating United Supermarkets in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford and Pampa.

