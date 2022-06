AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run a bit above average until the end of next week. Average is about 90 degrees this time of year, we’ll be back near 100 next weekend. The next few days a handful of small showers will pop up in the late afternoon and early evening. Brief gusty winds near those showers but severe weather not in the forecast.

