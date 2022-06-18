Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

ENMU Greyhounds host football camp In Amarillo

By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds football team held a camp in Amarillo on Thursday afternoon at River Road High School. The Greyhounds head coach Tye Hiatt referring to Amarillo as the home base for recruiting.

“This is one of our home bases in recruiting and one of the things that we love is we find kids that may get underrecruited a little bit, those kids come to Eastern and we’ve had a lot of success with kids from this area that play hard and love football and help us win games.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery

Latest News

sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Seve Chavez, Palo Duro Football position coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Drew Webb, talks Rangers
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Sports Intern Gabriel Lujan talks NBA finals
second
2ND CUP: Wesley Community Center, Martin Gallegos, Liz Alaniz, raising money for documentary