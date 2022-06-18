ENMU Greyhounds host football camp In Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds football team held a camp in Amarillo on Thursday afternoon at River Road High School. The Greyhounds head coach Tye Hiatt referring to Amarillo as the home base for recruiting.

“This is one of our home bases in recruiting and one of the things that we love is we find kids that may get underrecruited a little bit, those kids come to Eastern and we’ve had a lot of success with kids from this area that play hard and love football and help us win games.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.