Coming Together Juneteenth: Wonderland Amusement park opens to 300 kids and families for free

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Together Juneteenth invited local children to a free day at Wonderland Amusement park.

Wonderland opened it’s gates and allowed over 300 kids an opportunity to enjoy the park with their families at a time when the park is normally closed.

“This is just kinda of like a little relief for them, paying for 300 kids,” says Chris Brackens, Coming Together Juneteenth committee member. “We going to do some change in Amarillo.”

Brackens says the day at the park is designed to help kids who wouldn’t normally be able to afford the price of a ticket a free run of the park with plenty of smiles to go around.

“The kids having fun screaming on the rides. That’s happiness enough for me,” says Brackens.

The goal of the day at Wonderland is to support the kids.

“Letting the kids know that somebody out here loves them and somebody’s caring,” says Brackens.

The Coming Together Juneteeth celebrations continue tomorrow, June 17, with a parade at 10:00 a.m. at bones hooks park.

