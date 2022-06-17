Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: Family rescued by good Samaritans after boat capsizes in Florida

11 people were rescued after their boat capsized in Florida. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 11 people in Florida were saved after their boat capsized, thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday evening that several people were stranded near Beer Can Island.

Their boat had turned upside down in the water, according to authorities.

Several people were swimming around it and that’s when a nearby boat came over and began to lift people from the water.

Everyone was rescued and brought safely back to land.

One person went to the hospital for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A family of 11 were rescued by good Samaritans after their boat capsized in Florida.
Good Samaritans rescue family from capsized boat in Florida
FILE - Bayard Rustin, deputy director of the planned march on Washington program, points to a...
Freedom riders’ 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina