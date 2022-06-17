Who's Hiring?
PCSO: Man impersonating officer, scamming residents in Potter County

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man scamming residents by...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man scamming residents by impersonating an officer.(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a man scamming residents by impersonating an officer.

Officials said a man, who is going by Lt. Kory Brown, is going around the city making phone calls.

He tells people that they will be arrested for not showing up to court and that they must pay a certain amount of money to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office has a Lt. Kory Brown, but officials are not calling residents.

Officials said this is a scam and to not give out financial information over the phone.

If a person or organization is requesting any type of kiosk, wiring them money or purchasing some type of pre-paid card, it is most likely a scam.

