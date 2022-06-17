PARC continuing expansion project for building used to help homeless break cycle in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The PARC is continuing to work on it’s expansion project with the purchase of the building and parking lot next to its main building.

The building was bought in 2020, and will be used for classes that are held for members, activities and more.

The expansion will help provide more space for the PARC to grow and help more homeless individuals break the cycle in Amarillo.

“It makes me excited because as we get larger, more people can come, and more and more are going to come, and more and more can be changed,” said Valerie Gooch.

One member of the PARC, Robbin Cruz, who now has a home due to the help from the organization, says the PARC’s expansion will continue to help those like herself.

“They just helped me with my self-esteem and pushed me to do what I needed to do to get out of the position I was in. I think its a great place and I thinks it’s really going to flourish once it’s expanded,” said Robbin Cruz.

“This PARC has grown so much now and I’m excited to see it grow and flourish once it expands because there’s going to be more bathrooms there’s going to be more room, more activities to do,” said Robbin Cruz.

The Executive Director of the PARC says the expansion is important to further it’s mission of ending homelessness through rebuilding them.

“We need to expand our building but we also need to expand our capacity. It’s a great place. we’re a great compliment to our community, because people who are homeless can come here during the day, but they can come here and begin to move forward and begin to move out of homelessness,” said Valerie Gooch.

The expansion will make it possible for the PARC to help homeless individuals change and grow.

“My personal heart and passion is that the larger that we become the more people that can come and be changed and one of the things that I love about the PARC is that even the volunteers that come are changed,” said Valerie Gooch.

