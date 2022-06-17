Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

PARC continuing expansion project for building used to help homeless break cycle in Amarillo

expand the parc
expand the parc(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The PARC is continuing to work on it’s expansion project with the purchase of the building and parking lot next to its main building.

The building was bought in 2020, and will be used for classes that are held for members, activities and more.

The expansion will help provide more space for the PARC to grow and help more homeless individuals break the cycle in Amarillo.

“It makes me excited because as we get larger, more people can come, and more and more are going to come, and more and more can be changed,” said Valerie Gooch.

One member of the PARC, Robbin Cruz, who now has a home due to the help from the organization, says the PARC’s expansion will continue to help those like herself.

“They just helped me with my self-esteem and pushed me to do what I needed to do to get out of the position I was in. I think its a great place and I thinks it’s really going to flourish once it’s expanded,” said Robbin Cruz.

“This PARC has grown so much now and I’m excited to see it grow and flourish once it expands because there’s going to be more bathrooms there’s going to be more room, more activities to do,” said Robbin Cruz.

The Executive Director of the PARC says the expansion is important to further it’s mission of ending homelessness through rebuilding them.

“We need to expand our building but we also need to expand our capacity. It’s a great place. we’re a great compliment to our community, because people who are homeless can come here during the day, but they can come here and begin to move forward and begin to move out of homelessness,” said Valerie Gooch.

The expansion will make it possible for the PARC to help homeless individuals change and grow.

“My personal heart and passion is that the larger that we become the more people that can come and be changed and one of the things that I love about the PARC is that even the volunteers that come are changed,” said Valerie Gooch.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder

Latest News

Two Randall seniors have started their summer internships.
2 Randall seniors start summer internship with Mavericks Boys and Girls Club
In a special meeting today, the Amarillo City Council voted to move forward on building a...
Amarillo City Council approves new pavilion near Santa Fe Depot
Second annual Hamlets day at Wonderland Amusement park
Coming Together Juneteenth: Wonderland Amusement park opens to 300 kids and families for free
Children's Miracle Network
Canyon Walmart hosting fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network