More of the Same

As we kick off the weekend, lots of sunshine, a little breeze and warm temperatures are about all we can expect. For your Friday, expect highs very similar to Thursday, with high 90s to low 100s in the hottest areas, with southerly winds at 15-25 mph. Saturday will thankfully be a bit calmer, with winds at 10-15 mph with highs perhaps a few degrees cooler. Looking ahead to next week, there’s a small chance for nightly showers especially in the west coming off of monsoon storms around the four corners area.

