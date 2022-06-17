Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: Heritage and legacy of early music pioneers celebrated

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Some people are really surprised to learn that some early rock and roll pioneers recorded music in our area at the Norman Petty studio in Clovis.

Now that heritage and legacy is being celebrated at the Clovis Music Festival.

An early recording genius, Norman Petty attracted some of the biggest names during the time that rock and roll was born.

“A lot of great music and number one hits came out of here. Specifically, The fireballs 1964 Sugar Shack was the number one billboard for the year,” said Randy Petty, organizer of Clovis Music Festival.

Clovis now hosts an annual music festival in commemoration of its rock and roll roots.

“Vi Petty, after Norman’s death, decided to commemorate the recordings in the history that happened out of Clovis, out of this studio,” Petty said.

The festival kicks off tonight, and will continue through Saturday.

“We actually have Danny Gokey, who was third runner up of the eight season of American Idol. He’s a Christian artist, he’ll be the headliner at Legacy Church. Friday night we have a local band opening for 38 Special, which is an iconic 80s band. Saturday night there is a Mexican band, La Maquinaria Nortena, from Roswell. So we have a Mexican night on Saturday at the Curry County Events Center,” Petty said.

The music recorded and the memories made in Clovis are simply timeless and continue to stir a musical passion for many.

“At 5:30 a.m. in the morning they wrote and recorded Peggy Sue by 9:30 a.m., Norman did all the lyrics to it, Buddy had the little tune and Jerry had the girlfriend, Peggy Sue,” said Kenneth Broad, Norman Petty Studio Owner.

“In our mind and in our history we believe this is the birthplace of rock and roll. Buddy Holly recorded here with Norman because Norman was very smart, very good at engineering, but he also allowed the artist the freedom to do it the way they wanted to,” Petty said.

A musical movement had its beginnings right here, but it continues now with the Clovis Music Festival, bringing music and history to our area.

Now, that’s some good news.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo

Latest News

Monitoring your children's activity is important and looking at what apps they have.
The Bridge: Summertime social media safety for children
Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder
news
VIDEO: Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder
Registration is open for a free health and wellness summer program in Amarillo.
Registration open for free health, wellness program in Amarillo