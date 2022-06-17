GOOD NEWS: Heritage and legacy of early music pioneers celebrated

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Some people are really surprised to learn that some early rock and roll pioneers recorded music in our area at the Norman Petty studio in Clovis.

Now that heritage and legacy is being celebrated at the Clovis Music Festival.

An early recording genius, Norman Petty attracted some of the biggest names during the time that rock and roll was born.

“A lot of great music and number one hits came out of here. Specifically, The fireballs 1964 Sugar Shack was the number one billboard for the year,” said Randy Petty, organizer of Clovis Music Festival.

Clovis now hosts an annual music festival in commemoration of its rock and roll roots.

“Vi Petty, after Norman’s death, decided to commemorate the recordings in the history that happened out of Clovis, out of this studio,” Petty said.

The festival kicks off tonight, and will continue through Saturday.

“We actually have Danny Gokey, who was third runner up of the eight season of American Idol. He’s a Christian artist, he’ll be the headliner at Legacy Church. Friday night we have a local band opening for 38 Special, which is an iconic 80s band. Saturday night there is a Mexican band, La Maquinaria Nortena, from Roswell. So we have a Mexican night on Saturday at the Curry County Events Center,” Petty said.

The music recorded and the memories made in Clovis are simply timeless and continue to stir a musical passion for many.

“At 5:30 a.m. in the morning they wrote and recorded Peggy Sue by 9:30 a.m., Norman did all the lyrics to it, Buddy had the little tune and Jerry had the girlfriend, Peggy Sue,” said Kenneth Broad, Norman Petty Studio Owner.

“In our mind and in our history we believe this is the birthplace of rock and roll. Buddy Holly recorded here with Norman because Norman was very smart, very good at engineering, but he also allowed the artist the freedom to do it the way they wanted to,” Petty said.

A musical movement had its beginnings right here, but it continues now with the Clovis Music Festival, bringing music and history to our area.

Now, that’s some good news.

