Free Shred Day set for Saturday morning in Amarillo

Shred away on free shred days around the River City
Citizens in the Texas Panhandle are invited to shred papers and documents for free tomorrow in Amarillo.(tcw-wfie)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Citizens in the Texas Panhandle are invited to shred papers and documents for free tomorrow in Amarillo.

Cold Banker First Equity is hosting a Free Shred day from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at their location, 5701 Time Square Blvd. Suite 190.

The company will have a mobile shredding truck from UCI Document Destruction on site.

Guests can also get a complimentary donut and coffee.

Free Shred Day
Free Shred Day(Coldwell Banker Amarillo)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

