Free Shred Day set for Saturday morning in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Citizens in the Texas Panhandle are invited to shred papers and documents for free tomorrow in Amarillo.

Cold Banker First Equity is hosting a Free Shred day from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at their location, 5701 Time Square Blvd. Suite 190.

The company will have a mobile shredding truck from UCI Document Destruction on site.

Guests can also get a complimentary donut and coffee.

Free Shred Day (Coldwell Banker Amarillo)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.