Free Shred Day set for Saturday morning in Amarillo
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Citizens in the Texas Panhandle are invited to shred papers and documents for free tomorrow in Amarillo.
Cold Banker First Equity is hosting a Free Shred day from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at their location, 5701 Time Square Blvd. Suite 190.
The company will have a mobile shredding truck from UCI Document Destruction on site.
Guests can also get a complimentary donut and coffee.
