Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Firefighter saves man’s life while playing in basketball game

By Delaney Ruth and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An off-duty firefighter jumped into action during the middle of a basketball game when one of the referees collapsed on the court.

“I assessed the situation, trying to see what I could do to fix the problem,” Myles Copeland told WTVG. “He didn’t have a pulse, he wasn’t breathing so I instantly started CPR, what I was trained to do.”

Copeland worked on the referee for over 10 minutes and saved his life. He was alert and talking by the time he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

“It was just kind of divine timing that I was there in the right place at the right time,” Copeland said.

Copeland is a forward with the Toledo Glass City basketball team and was in Upstate New York for a playoff game.

“He was calm, he’s everything that’s good about our players, he’s everything that’s good about society,” said David Magley, the president of the basketball league.

Myles Copeland, a basketball player and Toledo firefighter, saves a referee's life after performing CPR for over 10 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 3rd victim of shooting at Alabama church dies
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote