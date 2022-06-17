Who's Hiring?
Clovis police looking for info of man involved in robbery at Washington Federal bank

Washington Federal Bank robbery suspect
Washington Federal Bank robbery suspect(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police is looking for information to help identify a man involved in a robbery at Washington Federal Bank.

According to officials, on Friday, June 17, at around 10:04 a.m., Clovis police responded to 2720 North Prince Street for a report of a robbery at Washington Federal Bank. 

Upon arrival, officers ensured the safety of bank staff as others searched the area for the robbery suspect. 

Officials will not be sharing the amount of money was stolen during the robbery will be shared at this time.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit are actively investigating this incident. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of this event.

The suspect is around 5 foot 9 inches tall to 6 foot tall. 

He was wearing a long sleeve medium brown shirt, tan pants, a light tan hat, eyeglasses, a black in color surgical style mask, and tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.

If you have any information about the robbery call, the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

