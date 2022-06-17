Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon Walmart hosting fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network(CMN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Walmart in Canyon is hosting a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network this weekend.

The event is scheduled for all day on Saturday at the Canyon Walmart, located at 1701 N. 23rd St.

Money raised will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Amarillo, which supports child life programs in the area.

Apollo MedFlight will land a helicopter at the event and first responders will be on site to help shoppers to their vehicles and collect donations.

“We are honored to partner with our local first responders to help raise money for such a wonderful cause as Children’s Miracle Network,” said store manager Angelica Yvarra. “Our associates are proud to be a part of such a giving community and look forward to helping give back this weekend.”

The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m. and will also include food trucks and snow cones.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating the registration and titling system
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles updating registration and titling system
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder

Latest News

Second annual Hamlets day at Wonderland Amusement park
Coming Together Juneteenth: Wonderland Amusement park opens to 300 kids and families for free
Citizens in the Texas Panhandle are invited to shred papers and documents for free tomorrow in...
Free Shred Day set for Saturday morning in Amarillo
Washington Federal Bank robbery suspect
Clovis police looking for info of man involved in robbery at Washington Federal bank
Friday Forecast with Shelden 6/17
Friday Forecast with Shelden 6/17