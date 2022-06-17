Canyon Walmart hosting fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Walmart in Canyon is hosting a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network this weekend.

The event is scheduled for all day on Saturday at the Canyon Walmart, located at 1701 N. 23rd St.

Money raised will go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Amarillo, which supports child life programs in the area.

Apollo MedFlight will land a helicopter at the event and first responders will be on site to help shoppers to their vehicles and collect donations.

“We are honored to partner with our local first responders to help raise money for such a wonderful cause as Children’s Miracle Network,” said store manager Angelica Yvarra. “Our associates are proud to be a part of such a giving community and look forward to helping give back this weekend.”

The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m. and will also include food trucks and snow cones.

