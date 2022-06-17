Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

The Bridge: Summertime social media safety for children

Monitoring your children's activity is important and looking at what apps they have.
Monitoring your children's activity is important and looking at what apps they have.(Source: Pexels)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the summer, children are at home and that could mean spending more time on their phones and social media.

This time of the year, there’s more opportunities for children to be online and unsupervised, creating more opportunity to be influenced by someone who is not out for their best interest.

The Bridge says more children throughout the Panhandle are being trafficked through social media.

“Everybody thinks ‘oh it’s not going to happen to my child, it’s not going to happen here,’ but it is,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

It’s happening through apps on children’s devices.

“Actually open the apps because some of the apps are false images, so open the app and see what’s in that app, is it really a calculator? What is that? So just really being engaged and talking with your children,” said Bohannon.

Some of the apps to look for are the common ones such as, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.

Some new ones are also popping up causing some concern such as, Discord, Omegle and BeReal.

Bohannon says respecting their child’s privacy is important, but their safety is even more important and urges parents to monitor their children’s activity.

Children can get in trouble with the law if they are found in the wrong situation.

“Anybody under the age of 17, so 16 and under that’s child pornography and if you’re under 14, it’s even worse, it’s a higher offense, so we need people to understand even if it’s your picture, you can’t share it,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department.

If parents are struggling with educating their children, the Bridge and APD want them to know they are here to help.

Also, if parents are aware of any other apps that may be concerning, parents are encouraged to report them.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
APD working SWAT situation
APD: Juvenile apprehended during SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo

Latest News

Benjamin Breckenridge
Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder
news
VIDEO: Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder
Registration is open for a free health and wellness summer program in Amarillo.
Registration open for free health, wellness program in Amarillo
Tickets are on sale for "Celebrate America."
Tickets on sale for the Amarillo Symphony Outdoor Concert at Hodgetown