Amarillo City Council approves new pavilion near Santa Fe Depot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a special meeting today, the Amarillo City Council voted to move forward on building a pavilion near the Santa Fe Depot.

It would serve needs like housing horses for the Working Ranch Cowboys Rodeo or the Community Market.

The original plan for the building was 14 feet tall and would cost $1.5 million.

The plans approved today would be around 20 feet high and around $2.7 million.

The building will be paid for using hotel occupancy tax funds.

