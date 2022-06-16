WATER WASTERS: Amarillo business takes action to conserve water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters Wednesday, an Amarillo business is taking action to make good to conserve water.

Pictures were sent to us by a concerned viewer who thought water was being wasted at the Amarillo Association of Realtors through its sprinkler system.

Newschannel 10 spoke to the president of the company. She said the sprinklers were malfunctioning in May and had been serviced — or so she thought.

After the phone call, she reached out to Newschannel 10 and said they had checked for an invoice on the repairs but it wasn’t what she had thought.

The Association of Realtors have turned their water sprinkling system off and will now await repairs to resume daily watering.

She also stressed that the last thing they want to do is waste water.

