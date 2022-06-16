Warm & Dry, For Now?

Temperatures are set to plateau for now, leading us to expect mid-90s for the remainder of the forecast, with some very small chances for some monsoonal moisture making its way our direction towards next week. For your Thursday, expect daytime highs around 96 with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 possible at times with sunny skies. We’ll see more of the same for Friday, however, on Saturday, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler, and we’ll turn our eyes to the west, where monsoon season is kicking into gear. Rain chances look to stay off to the west for the time being, but from here on out, we’ll watch for any moisture that could push in from that direction.

