Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Warm & Dry, For Now?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are set to plateau for now, leading us to expect mid-90s for the remainder of the forecast, with some very small chances for some monsoonal moisture making its way our direction towards next week. For your Thursday, expect daytime highs around 96 with breezy southerly winds at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 possible at times with sunny skies. We’ll see more of the same for Friday, however, on Saturday, temperatures are expected to be a bit cooler, and we’ll turn our eyes to the west, where monsoon season is kicking into gear. Rain chances look to stay off to the west for the time being, but from here on out, we’ll watch for any moisture that could push in from that direction.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
File graphic of an ambulance.
Officials: 4 teens facing murder charges after Portales man dies from beating by multiple juveniles

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Updates The Warm Forecast
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
At least it won’t be in the 100s!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Expects The Heat To Subside