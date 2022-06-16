Tickets on sale for the Amarillo Symphony Outdoor Concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony Outdoor Concert at Hodgetown.

A press release said on Saturday, Oct. 1, gates open for “Celebrate Amarillo” at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Jim Laughlin Quintet will start the event, then the Amarillo Symphony will play music that features patriotic fan favorites and American musical treasures. The concert will end with a fireworks show.

“The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to partner with Hodgetown to present an exciting community concert event for the whole family,” said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. “Join us for patriotic gems like the Stars and Stripes Forever, 1812 Overture, hits from Hollywood, and other American favorites. It will be a Star-Spangled Spectacular.”

This will be the third time the Amarillo Symphony has performed at Hodgetown for this event.

“The Sod Poodles and Hodgetown Events are once again so excited to partner with the Amarillo Symphony for this unique event,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. “This partnership originated two years ago to provide an opportunity for our community to come out and continue to enjoy the many different types of magical experiences this venue has to offer. The success of the past two concerts has proven that Hodgetown not only stacks up as a premier minor league baseball facility but an incredible gathering place for fans of great music, too. We can’t wait for the Amarillo and Panhandle community to come out in October and ‘Celebrate America’ together while creating once-in-a-lifetime memories.”

Ticket prices range from $14 to $25 and can be purchased here. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (806) 803-9547 or in-person at the box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Groups can purchase dugout suites, concourse suites, luxury suits and the Pepsi party deck. There is also an on-field, front of stage, catered VIP tables with conductor meet and greet options available.

For more information on group tickets, call the Amarillo Symphony office at (806) 376-8782, the box office at (806) 803-7762, or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

