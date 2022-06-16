Who's Hiring?
Steak Cookoff and Tournament set for this weekend in Dalhart

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Steak Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament this weekend.

The chamber of commerce said the event starts at 1:00 p.m. June 18, Saturday, at Watermelon Park, located at 2222 Farm-to-Market Road 281, next to the XIT Rodeo Area.

The steak dinner also includes sides.

Tickets are $15 for ages over 10 and $5 for ages 10 and under. Children under three-years-old get in free.

The cornhole tournament starts at 2:00 p.m., live music by JB Stegall is at 3:00 p.m. and live music by Seth Ward & the Silence is at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gates and guests are asked to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs.

For more information, contact the chamber of commerce here.

