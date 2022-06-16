Registration open for free health, wellness program in Amarillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for a free health and wellness summer program in Amarillo.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation and the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health is hosting a free eight week program, which includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information and a group of other participants.
Participants can also win prizes. This program is available for ages 12 and older.
A session starts June 23, but space is limited.
To sign up, go here.
