Potter County officials looking for man wanted for burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for Burglary.

48-year-old Michael Richard Terry is 5′10″ and weighs around 140 lbs.

He has hazel eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Terry’s location, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.00.

