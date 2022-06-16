Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man shoots victim, calls an Uber to flee the scene, police say

Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a...
Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa said a man shot someone at an apartment complex and then called an Uber to flee the scene.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Clevester Burge got into an argument with the victim Tuesday morning and shot the victim in the leg.

Upon investigation, officers said they learned that Burge hid the gun behind a restaurant and then called an Uber to pick him up.

Police said the Uber driver dropped Burge off at a home nearby. The driver spoke with officers and told them Burge appeared to be in a hurry and hunkered down in the backseat of the vehicle during the ride as if he did not want to be seen.

Burge was arrested later that afternoon. He was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Police said Burge is a previously convicted felon. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
The Amarillo police dive team is at Medi Park Lake searching for possible evidence.
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy as more rates rise
At least 2,000 cattle deaths have been reported due to heat and humidity in southwest Kansas.
Heat, humidity kills thousands of cattle in US, reports say
Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)
Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine set for Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing