Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man arrested after biting, injuring officer with ‘large rock,’ authorities say

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to...
Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Leavenworth County officials.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man will be sentenced this summer after he was arrested for injuring an officer during a struggle last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to a Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Authorities said Pertuz hit the officer in the head with a “large rock” and bit him during an incident in August 2021.

KCTV reports the officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a person of interest. The officer said he asked Pertuz to stop, but the 22-year-old took off.

Police said Pertuz then picked up the rock as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer suffered a large laceration on their forehead.

Ultimately, Pertuz was taken into custody but not before the 22-year-old bit the officer during the struggle.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
The Amarillo police dive team is at Medi Park Lake searching for possible evidence.
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy as more rates rise
At least 2,000 cattle deaths have been reported due to heat and humidity in southwest Kansas.
Heat, humidity kills thousands of cattle in US, reports say
Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)
Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine set for Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Kroger has announced the recall of several nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories due to the bottles...
Kroger recalls multiple pain relieving drugs over child-proofing