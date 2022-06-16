Who's Hiring?
Innovation teams continues illegal dumping initiative in Amarillo

City initiative looks to solve trash dumping problem
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A team of city staff is continuing with its project to combat illegal dumping in Amarillo.

The mayor and two members from the city have been participating in a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, at no cost, to help learn new ways to approach community issues.

The program, which runs through December, has produced research which shows the problem may be linked to areas where a high percent of the neighborhood is renting its housing.

Specifically, the team is hoping to focus on the San Jacinto and North Heights areas. Members said they have been working closely with the communities to find a solution.

Amanda Barrera, community engagement lead for the team, said this collaboration is critical to the initiative.

“We needed to lean in to understanding how community members experience challenges related to illegal dumping, as they are the real-life, day-to-day impact of that problem,” Barrera said.

Team members met with Amarillo City Council yesterday to present their findings from the first phase of the project. The team also released a video summarizing its findings.

Jason Barrett, a San Jacinto resident, said the attention of the city is important.

“I think getting [the city] involved, number one, is a success because most of our neighborhoods have not felt heard for the past 50 years,” Barrett said.

While the program ends in December, its members say they believe the work they do will continue to be important for improving the city.

