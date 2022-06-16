Doppler Dave Tracks Slowly Decreasing Temperatures

Hot and breezy conditions are still locked in place but the are is seeing many more double digit highs instead of triple digit heat. That trend will continue as we shave off a couple of degrees over the next few days Highs tomorrow for Amarillo are forecast at 96, then down to 94 by the weekend. Rain chances are currently quite minimal, but should pick up early next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.