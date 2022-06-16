Clovis police arrested man involved shooting a person near Sutter Place

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has arrested a man involved shooting a person near Sutter Place on June 13.

According to officials, on June 13, at around 12:59 p.m., Clovis police were called near Sutter Place about a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Terence Abeyta with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh and transport him to a hospital.

Abeyta was released the same day after treatment.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez was identified as the shooter.

On June 15, officers received information that Rodriguez had been at a motel in Clovis.

Officers found Rodriguez at the motel and arrested him.

Rodriguez was arrested for robbery, aggravated battery, shooting an occupied dwelling, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

He is also being held on an unrelated district court warrant for failure to appear.

