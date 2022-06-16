Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis police arrested man involved shooting a person near Sutter Place

Christopher Rodriguez
Christopher Rodriguez(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has arrested a man involved shooting a person near Sutter Place on June 13.

According to officials, on June 13, at around 12:59 p.m., Clovis police were called near Sutter Place about a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Terence Abeyta with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh and transport him to a hospital.

Abeyta was released the same day after treatment.

During the investigation, 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez was identified as the shooter.

On June 15, officers received information that Rodriguez had been at a motel in Clovis.

Officers found Rodriguez at the motel and arrested him.

Rodriguez was arrested for robbery, aggravated battery, shooting an occupied dwelling, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

He is also being held on an unrelated district court warrant for failure to appear.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
File graphic of an ambulance.
Officials: 4 teens facing murder charges after Portales man dies from beating by multiple juveniles

Latest News

Michael Richard Terry
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for burglary
Water Wasters
WATER WASTERS: Amarillo business takes action to conserve water
Painting Cadillac Ranch purple
Cadillac Ranch painted purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
news
VIDEO: Cadillac Ranch painted purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day