Cannon Air Force Base community call ended after suspicious activity

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s scheduled community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base had to be cut short due to suspicious activity.

According to a release, someone on the call was pretending to be different meeting participants in an effort to cause disruption.

The meeting was ended immediatly.

Anyone who would like to see the meeting, click here.

