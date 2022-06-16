Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base community call ended after suspicious activity

Today’s scheduled community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force...
Today’s scheduled community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base had to be cut short due to suspicious activity.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s scheduled community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base had to be cut short due to suspicious activity.

According to a release, someone on the call was pretending to be different meeting participants in an effort to cause disruption.

The meeting was ended immediatly.

Anyone who would like to see the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

