Cadillac Ranch painted purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, members of the community med at Cadillac Ranch today to paint the ranch purple.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services held the event to remind the public about the importance of keeping vulnerable seniors safe from abuse and neglect.

The department said last year adult protective services investigated 4,500 cases of adults living alone in the Texas Panhandle.

They found that 3,200 of them suffered one or more forms of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Painting Cadillac Ranch purple
Painting Cadillac Ranch purple(KFDA)

