APD working SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team is surrounding a home in north Amarillo.
Mimosa Lane and Harper Street are currently blocked off, which is in the neighborhood of Hamlet Elementary School.
Witnesses said police were surrounding a home in the front yard and alley.
Information is limited right now, but we will update you when details are made available.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.