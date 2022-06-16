Who's Hiring?
APD working SWAT situation at home in north Amarillo

APD working SWAT situation
APD working SWAT situation(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team is surrounding a home in north Amarillo.

Mimosa Lane and Harper Street are currently blocked off, which is in the neighborhood of Hamlet Elementary School.

Witnesses said police were surrounding a home in the front yard and alley.

Information is limited right now, but we will update you when details are made available.

