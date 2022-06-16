Amarillo Rush 07 advance to Far West Regional Championships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Rush 07 girls team qualified for their first Far West Regional Championships this summer in Idaho, and they’ll be up against 14 other teams. The team will travel over 1,200 miles to get there.

“I think it’s awesome. I think we’ve done so much to get through this,” said Jessalyn Ledesma, Amarillo Rush 07 midfielder. “We’ve been playing for about five years together and I think we’ve just accomplished a lot.”

These ladies are representing the 806 and more.

“We won the New Mexico State Championship as we played our league in New Mexico, so we are even sort of representing the whole state of New Mexico which I think makes it a little bit cooler,” said Tiffany. “Just a really bigger area and a lot of people that we are trying to make proud.”

Amarillo Rush 07 went undefeated winning three games for the New Mexico State Cup. Now they prepare for the tough week-long competition at the Far West Regional Championships in Idaho starting June 20.

“We play at a very fast pace and we can pass,” said Saylor Carroll, Amarillo Rush 07 forward and defender. Everybody has a lot of foot skills to maneuver around people, and we have a lot of fast players too.”

Now they are raising funds to cover travel and hotel costs.

“I’ve been overwhelmed and very surprised with the kind of support that we’ve gotten out of everybody in Amarillo,” said Tiffany. “I don’t know the exact number, but I know we are north of $20,000 so far.”

“We are the 2007 soccer girls Amarillo Rush and wish us good luck,” said Ledesma.

To donate to the Amarillo Rush 07 girls trip to Idaho, which will help cover their charter bus and hotel rooms, you can contact their Facebook page or Jenae McHugh at 806-282-3651.

