Amarillo man pleads guilty, sentenced to 29.5 years for 2019 murder

WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty to murdering a man in 2019.

The 100th Judicial district Attorney’s Office said 51-year-old Benjamin Breckenridge is one of the three men who are convicted in relation to the murder of Frankie Lynn Cannon.

Breckenridge was sentenced to 29 and a half years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman, along with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle, prosecuted the case for the State of Texas, with the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding.

“Every defendant is unique in these types of cases and there are many variables that go into plea deals,” said Inman. “This defendant provided law enforcement valuable insight into many other players who were involved in [Frankie’s] Cannon’s death and agreed to testify in all future cases.”

On June 26, 2020, Breckenridge was indicted in Collingsworth County for the first degree felony offense of murder.

His jury trial was set for next week in Hall County after a change of venue was granted by Messer.

In October of 2021, Gilbert Fernandez was sentenced to life for murder and aggravated assault charges in relation to the murder.

On Feb. 25, 2021, Dacota Segura was given a 20 year sentence in TDCJ for his involvement in the killing.

Texas DPS Rangers and FBI Special Agents are continuing to investigate other individuals who are connected to Cannon’s murder.

Breckenridge was one of four individuals indicted on the same date in connection of the death.

