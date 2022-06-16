Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine set for Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)
Harley-Davidson Motor Company (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine is this Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 18, drivers are invited to bring their car, truck, bike or anything with wheels to show off.

The event is free. There will be prize awards for first, second and third places.

Family Support Services will also be selling Harley Party tickets.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Amarillo Uber driver survives shooting, hailed for saving riders
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Registration is open for a free health and wellness summer program in Amarillo.
Registration open for free health, wellness program in Amarillo
Amarillo police dive team looking for possible evidence
Amarillo police dive team searching for possible evidence at Medi Park lake
Tickets are on sale for "Celebrate America."
Tickets on sale for the Amarillo Symphony Outdoor Concert at Hodgetown
Steak Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament
Steak Cookoff and Tournament set for this weekend in Dalhart