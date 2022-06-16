Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine set for Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo HOG’s Show and Shine is this Saturday at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 18, drivers are invited to bring their car, truck, bike or anything with wheels to show off.

The event is free. There will be prize awards for first, second and third places.

Family Support Services will also be selling Harley Party tickets.

