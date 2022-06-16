Amarillo Art Institute being renovated due to grant received by foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Art Institute is currently being renovated thanks to a grant from the Crouch Foundation.

The renovation will help make the space more usable for all artists, as well as help open it up to the community.

“We are trying to help artists who want art to be their career or even those who want it as a pass time but really wanna thrive and create a reputation for themselves. We want to be a place to support them all along the way,” said Executive Director of the Amarillo Art Institute, Rachel Flores.

They believe Amarillo’s art community needs a space like this to help it grow and become even better.

“The artist community in Amarillo is very strong. We have a lot of high quality artists in our community but I feel like sometimes we get very disconnected. Really I think this will give a hub for a lot the artists that are looking for other like minded people like themselves to come together, brain storm new ways to make art even bigger in our city than it already is,” said Rachel Flores.

Amarillo Art Institute wants the space to be for everyone, not only artists, to be able to come and enjoy art whenever they’d like.

“Our facility is meant to be more of a community space, so we plan to bring in non-profits to have their annual events we want them to host them here, we’ll have local art shows with our local schools, we want to have them here, and just again poor back into the community that made us who we really are,” said Rachel Flores.

The Amarillo Art Institute’s construction is expected to be done in January, but is still currently open for classes.

