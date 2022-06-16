Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare employee explains playing with animals is part of job

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Getting to play with dogs at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is Elena Luetkahans favorite part of her job.

As an adoption specialist her primary responsibility is helping to find a home for the animals.

Elena leads the adoption process but also takes these dogs on play sessions, a 10 minute period for the dogs to get out and have fun.

“It’s like staying in your room all day everyday, you feel cooped up that you have to get out and do something,” says Luetkahans. “It’s the same for the dogs, they’re in their kennels all day and they need out.”

When it’s time for a play session there is no plan, she lets the dogs spend the time as they like.

“It’s really kinda up to the dog, you take them to the play in the yard if they just want to sit around and lounge around and just receive all the attention, then that’s what they do,” says Luetkahans. “If they want to play with toys then they play with toys.”

Elena says the AAMW is always looking for volunteers, for more information on how to volunteer or adopt, click here.

