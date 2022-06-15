Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Shamrock’s new turf and track to help lessen injuries

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Fighting Irish are making major improvements to their athletic facilities and programs adding a new sport for the girls and showcasing their Shamrock pride on the football field.

“Anytime I’m asked about it, it just brings a big smile to my face because we are just so fortunate to have this,” said Jeff Caffey, Shamrock Athletic Director and football head coach.

Shamrock’s 1.8 million dollar project renovating the turf, track and updating the bleachers at El Paso Field has already impacted player performance.

“We’re not hearing ankle, knee, back or hip because of the difference in level,” said Caffey. “We’re getting better as we go now. A little bit faster.”

The green, white and gray new Matrix turf with Helix adds cushion to the playing surface.

“Well number one we’ve got a lot of injury prevention measures on this field with the CUSHDRAIN pad underneath and Ecotherm Infill, so it will allow us to have less ground base injuries and have fresher legs and bodies through the season,” said Caffey.

The red track and blue infill turf pellets also help keep athletes cool.

“We have a lot less heat issues with this even now through the summer sports specific,” said Caffey. “We’re not near as breathing hard and sweaty. I mean they are, but not like last summer.”

Shamrock is also adding volleyball to girls athletics. About 40 junior high and high school athletes are already showing interest to play.

“Definitely a different energy and that’s good to see,” said Caffey. “That will carry on into basketball and to the spring, and so I feel really good about it.”

Shamrock volleyball will play in the junior high gym. The high school gym is expected to get air conditioning with junior high’s soon to follow.

The Fighting Irish kickoff their football home opener during week two on Friday, September 2 against West Texas High.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Motorcycle involved crash on Ross Street
1 with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle involved crash near Ross Street
Frankie Lee Haigood
Investigation ongoing after 8-year-old shot in head during road rage incident
DPS has arrested a woman after finding over $2.7 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop...
Mother facing federal drug charges after telling daughter to claim she packed car with drugs
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery

Latest News

VIDEO: Shamrock's new turf and track to help lessen injuries
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Tascosa football coach, Ken Plunk
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
Tascosa senior defense end commits to TCU football before season starts.
Tascosa four-star DE Avion Carter commits to TCU football