Shamrock’s new turf and track to help lessen injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Fighting Irish are making major improvements to their athletic facilities and programs adding a new sport for the girls and showcasing their Shamrock pride on the football field.

“Anytime I’m asked about it, it just brings a big smile to my face because we are just so fortunate to have this,” said Jeff Caffey, Shamrock Athletic Director and football head coach.

Shamrock’s 1.8 million dollar project renovating the turf, track and updating the bleachers at El Paso Field has already impacted player performance.

“We’re not hearing ankle, knee, back or hip because of the difference in level,” said Caffey. “We’re getting better as we go now. A little bit faster.”

The green, white and gray new Matrix turf with Helix adds cushion to the playing surface.

“Well number one we’ve got a lot of injury prevention measures on this field with the CUSHDRAIN pad underneath and Ecotherm Infill, so it will allow us to have less ground base injuries and have fresher legs and bodies through the season,” said Caffey.

The red track and blue infill turf pellets also help keep athletes cool.

“We have a lot less heat issues with this even now through the summer sports specific,” said Caffey. “We’re not near as breathing hard and sweaty. I mean they are, but not like last summer.”

Shamrock is also adding volleyball to girls athletics. About 40 junior high and high school athletes are already showing interest to play.

“Definitely a different energy and that’s good to see,” said Caffey. “That will carry on into basketball and to the spring, and so I feel really good about it.”

Shamrock volleyball will play in the junior high gym. The high school gym is expected to get air conditioning with junior high’s soon to follow.

The Fighting Irish kickoff their football home opener during week two on Friday, September 2 against West Texas High.

