Randall County teaching C.R.A.S.E. to Tax Assessor-Collectors from across Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff taught a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course today at the Civic Center.

The course was taught to over 170 deputy tax assessor-collectors from across Texas who are in Amarillo for their annual state convention.

“I believe this training is extremely important because it gives people the tools of what they need to do and how to react in the event they’re subject to an active shooter event,” says Randall County Sheriff Chris Forbis.

Tax offices are visited everyday by residents and can be the focus of lots of anger.

“They’re a high profile county office being the tax assessor. Which would make them a target for some people that want to commit an attack like that,” says Sheriff Forbis. “I think it’s important that we push this training out.”

The training is needed because the offices are a high risk location for a potential shooting.

“I can only speak for Randall County, we have had threats to our tax office,” says Sheriff Forbis. “It just depends on the person that is motivated to do the attack. They can attack anywhere.”

With high traffic at tax offices, it is important that the employees, deputies, and the tax collector know what to do in an active shooter event.

“Tax offices deal with more irate individuals than any other county office,” says Randy Riggs former president of the state Tax Assessor-Collectors Association. “That’s what makes this training so important.”

