Quay County awarded $85,000 grant for educating youth on COVID-19 vaccines

QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Quay County is receiving a $85,000 grant for educating the youth on COVID-19 vaccines.

The New Mexico Department of Health said about $3.5 million was awarded to 12 community-led organizations through the Better Together Grant Program, which is funding to support vaccine equity and inclusion in New Mexico.

The Quay County Health Council will use the $85,000 to focus on engaging high school youth and young families in discerning misinformation and disinformation through social media.

The grant program supports improving access to COVID-19 vaccination and information for diverse cultural, economic and social populations.

“This critical grant serves some of the most vulnerable New Mexicans by ensuring opportunities for community-led messaging and amplifying ever-important community voices to promote health equity,” said David R. Scrase, M.D. acting cabinet secretary for DOH. “An equitable allotment of resources feeds inclusive communication pathways and celebrates cultural diversity.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.