PPHM to show ‘Princess Bride’ for free this Friday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting Movie on the Lawn this Friday.

On June 17, the museum in Canyon is showing “Princess Bride” around 8:30 p.m. on the lawn for free.

The movie and popcorn will be provided. Guests will need to bring their own blanket or lawn chair to watch the movie on the large east lawn.

PPHM Store Merchandise and candy will be available for purchase.

