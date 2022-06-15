Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

PPHM to show ‘Princess Bride’ for free this Friday

On June 17, the museum in Canyon is showing “Princess Bride” around 8:30 p.m. on the lawn for...
On June 17, the museum in Canyon is showing “Princess Bride” around 8:30 p.m. on the lawn for free.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting Movie on the Lawn this Friday.

On June 17, the museum in Canyon is showing “Princess Bride” around 8:30 p.m. on the lawn for free.

The movie and popcorn will be provided. Guests will need to bring their own blanket or lawn chair to watch the movie on the large east lawn.

PPHM Store Merchandise and candy will be available for purchase.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.
Canyon Chamber of Commerce postpones firework show
second
2ND CUP: Sarah Monzon, Brie and Bread
Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
Coffee Memorial Blood Center experiencing supply chain issues creating blood donation hurdles
Pay it Forward 6/14
Pay it Forward 6/14