Portales man dies after beating by multiple juveniles on June 5

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man who was beaten by juveniles on June 5 had died from his injuries Tuesday evening.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old James Roper was beaten after a confrontation with five juveniles behind a convenience store on West Second Street in Portales.

According to court documents, the incident began with a discussion involving a cell phone.

One juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

He is being held in a juvenile facility in Bernalillo County.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second juvenile involved in the incident, but he has not been found.

The charges against the teens may be amended now that Roper has died. The decision on the updated charges will be made Wednesday.

According to the report, Roper was conversing with one of the juveniles and tried to take a cell phone from him.

The juveniles said that Roper pushed one of them and began to speed walk away.

They all followed Roper then began to kick Roper multiple times, in the head while Roper was on the ground.

The juveniles whose ages are between 15 to 17 years of age, ran away and someone called the ambulance.

Roper was unconscious when the medical team arrived.

Officials have interviewed four of the five juveniles. Investigators believe three juveniles may have struck Roper during the incident, although there are claims of defense.

