Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Officials: 4 teens facing murder charges after Portales man dies from beating by multiple juveniles

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Four juveniles will be charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 5 beating of Portales man.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, five juveniles were involved in an altercation with 37-year-old James Roper was beaten behind a Portales convenience store.

Roper was critically injured in the incident and died Tuesday in a hospital.

According to court documents, the incident began with a discussion involving a cell phone.

One juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

He is being held in a juvenile facility in Bernalillo County.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second juvenile involved in the incident, but he has not been found.

According to the report, Roper was conversing with one of the juveniles and tried to take a cell phone from him.

The juveniles said that Roper pushed one of them and began to speed walk away.

They all followed Roper then began to kick Roper multiple times, in the head while Roper was on the ground.

The juveniles whose ages are between 15 to 17 years of age, ran away and someone called the ambulance.

Roper was unconscious when the medical team arrived.

Officials have interviewed four of the five juveniles. Investigators believe three juveniles may have struck Roper during the incident, although there are claims of defense.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers identifies man who stole copper from Xcel Energy site
Shayne Messer
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night
2 suspects in 10th and Georgia armed robbery case
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Amarillo Botanical Gardens new art sculpture
Amarillo Botanical Gardens to unveil sculpture in honor of boy
The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is postponing this year’s firework show.
Canyon Chamber of Commerce postpones firework show
Quay County is receiving a $85,000 grant for educating the youth on COVID-19 vaccines.
Quay County awarded $85,000 grant for educating youth on COVID-19 vaccines
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills