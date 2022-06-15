Officials: 4 teens facing murder charges after Portales man dies from beating by multiple juveniles

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Four juveniles will be charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 5 beating of Portales man.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, five juveniles were involved in an altercation with 37-year-old James Roper was beaten behind a Portales convenience store.

Roper was critically injured in the incident and died Tuesday in a hospital.

According to court documents, the incident began with a discussion involving a cell phone.

One juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

He is being held in a juvenile facility in Bernalillo County.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second juvenile involved in the incident, but he has not been found.

According to the report, Roper was conversing with one of the juveniles and tried to take a cell phone from him.

The juveniles said that Roper pushed one of them and began to speed walk away.

They all followed Roper then began to kick Roper multiple times, in the head while Roper was on the ground.

The juveniles whose ages are between 15 to 17 years of age, ran away and someone called the ambulance.

Roper was unconscious when the medical team arrived.

Officials have interviewed four of the five juveniles. Investigators believe three juveniles may have struck Roper during the incident, although there are claims of defense.

