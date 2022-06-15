Who's Hiring?
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Canyon Tuesday night

Shayne Messer
Shayne Messer(CPD)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police have arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near 5th Ave in Canyon Tuesday night.

According to officials, officers responded near 5th Ave to serve three warrants to 35-year-old Shayne Messer.

The warrants were for, motion to revoke probation on an aggravated assault; fraud with intent to obtain controlled substance; bail jumping and failure to appear.

Messer fled to evade police and ran into a nearby apartment.

A 32-year-old woman was inside with her 3-year-old child and a 6-year-old child.

Canyon police believes that Messer knew the woman.

The Emergency Response Team and negotiators were called after multiple attempts to contact Messer and the woman inside the apartment.

The woman and her 3-year-old child were able to leave the apartment, but in an attempt to escape, Messer broke through the apartment wall into the neighboring apartment which was vacant.

The team were able to negotiate with Messer out of the vacant apartment and arrested him at around 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Messer was taken to Randall County Jail.

Posted by Canyon Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

